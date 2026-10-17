Sources: Liverpool "ready" to turn to €90m transfer as alternative to Alex Scott

Felix Nmecha in action for Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be one of the clubs leading the charge to sign Alex Scott this January, as others have reported. I can confirm that the Reds, along with Chelsea, are the Bournemouth midfielder’s main admirers and they’re on alert now that it looks more likely he’ll be available in January.

However, one major obstacle is Bournemouth’s £100m-plus asking price for Scott. Some sources have even indicated that the Cherries will insist on closer to ‘Elliot Anderson money’ for the 23-year-old, meaning more like in the region of £110-115m.

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That would likely be too expensive for Liverpool, so I’m told they’re also considering alternatives in midfield. One of those, as others have reported, is Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

There’ll be others to watch too, including one Bundesliga star valued at around €90m (£75.9m).

That player is Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha, who was also linked with Liverpool and other Premier League clubs during the summer.

Felix Nmecha attracting Premier League transfer interest

As reported earlier this year, Nmecha has had admiring glances from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, but neither of those moves materialised during the summer.

Man Utd ended up signing three other midfielders in the form of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans. Chelsea moved on to other targets but missed out on both Scott and Camara.

And as I reported back in January, Nmecha ended up signing a new contract with Dortmund. This, however, has not put off Liverpool, who are keeping a close eye on the Germany international in case they can’t get a deal done for Scott.

Nmecha would be cheaper and looks like good value in an inflated market. Recruitment staff inside Anfield see him as an underrated gem who could immediately make an impact in Andoni Iraola’s side.

Felix Nmecha open to return to England

Nmecha is understood to be open to coming back to English football after spending 12 years in Manchester City’s academy between 2007 and 2019.

The 26-year-old even made three first-team appearances for Man City between 2018 and 2021, while he also represented England at youth level before switching his allegiance to Germany, where he was born.

“Liverpool know Nmecha well and admire his qualities,” one source told me this morning. “While I wouldn’t expect him to be a priority target, he’s someone they’d be ready to turn to if Alex Scott proves too expensive or chooses another option.”

Sources close to Dortmund insist Nmecha is not for sale, but my understanding remains that clubs could have some luck if they open discussions over a deal worth €90m.