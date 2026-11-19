(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have received a major boost in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the Cherries reportedly preparing for his potential departure during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has attracted considerable attention after impressive Premier League performances, and the Blues are now emerging as the leading contenders to secure his signature.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Bournemouth expect substantial offers for the England international in January and are increasingly prepared to sanction his exit if their financial demands are met.

Chelsea have been tracking Scott for some time, having failed with approaches during the summer transfer window. The West London outfit views him as an important addition to Xabi Alonso’s midfield, particularly following Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City.

The opportunity to play alongside talented players such as Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers is also understood to appeal to Scott, with personal terms reportedly not expected to be an issue.

Bournemouth prepare for Alex Scott’s departure

Bournemouth previously valued their midfield star at around £100 million, but recent discussions have involved figures closer to £90m. A transfer could potentially exceed the £100m mark depending on additional payments.

The Cherries are not actively looking to sell the midfielder, but their position has softened considerably compared to the previous transfer window.

Scott has a contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2028, but he has turned down opportunities to extend his stay, leaving the club increasingly vulnerable to losing him.

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Chelsea face competition for Scott

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested in the former Bristol City midfielder, although Chelsea currently appear to have the strongest position in the transfer race.

Scott’s ability to operate in different midfield roles makes him an attractive option for several top clubs. His Premier League experience could also help him settle quickly at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will now hope to reach an agreement with Bournemouth, although meeting their valuation remains crucial to completing a January deal.