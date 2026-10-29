Sources increasingly confident Chelsea ready to break records with £100m+ January move

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s chances of signing Alex Scott in January look to be improving as things fall in place for a potential massive deal.

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Jordan Henderson made a positive impact at Chelsea this season, seemingly both and off the pitch.

Having him partner Moises Caicedo in midfield returned some stability to the team. But we all know that we should be aiming higher than a guy who Liverpool shipped off to Saudi Arabia three years ago for being past it.

The top option for a dynamic player to come in and play alongside Caicedo is Alex Scott of Bournemouth. And the more we hear, the more possible a January switch for the midfielder is.

The Cherries have found some good form, even with Scott out injured. That will make them feel more comfortable about not being in a relegation battle this season, and about selling a key player mid-campaign.

Chelsea could try to break trends with major January addition

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips has reported consistently that the Blues are ready to make an ambitious bid for Scott in the winter window.

Scott’s contract at Bournemouth, which is up in 18 months, puts more pressure on them to sell, and they may see this upcoming January as the peak of his value. It would be unusual to see a £100m move happen mid-season, but things do seem to be falling into place for that to happen here.

There is a sense that a move of that size, for a player in such an important role, could really put the Blues’ season back on track.