Chelsea and Liverpool learn hefty asking price of Premier League's “complete package”

(Photo by Ryan Pierse, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool may have to break the £100million barrier if they want to sign Alex Scott, with Bournemouth determined to extract a huge fee for one of their most valuable players.

The 23-year-old midfielder has become one of the most sought-after young English players after taking another major step forward over the past year.

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His recent breakthrough with England has only strengthened Bournemouth’s negotiating position, while Chelsea and Liverpool continue to monitor his situation ahead of January.

Bournemouth could demand more than £100m for Scott

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth believe Scott’s asking price could now rise beyond £100million.

Liverpool are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the midfielder, while Chelsea remain serious admirers after seeing multiple offers rejected during the summer.

Bournemouth are in a strong position because Scott remains under contract until 2028, meaning there is no immediate need to accept a cut-price offer.

However, their stance has softened compared with the summer, and a January sale may be considered if an exceptional bid arrives and the club are comfortable with their Premier League position.

Chelsea may need Scott more than Liverpool

Scott’s rising valuation suddenly looks more understandable after his recent England breakthrough.

Thomas Tuchel was particularly impressed after handing him his first international start against Croatia, calling him the “complete package” and adding: “His decision making is at the highest level.” The comments were published by The Independent.

That versatility explains the interest. Scott can operate deeper in midfield, carry the ball through pressure and contribute further forward.

Chelsea could view him as a long-term midfield cornerstone, particularly after their previous attempts to sign him.

Liverpool’s interest is also logical. Andoni Iraola already knows Scott extremely well from Bournemouth, and that relationship could help if the player eventually decides to leave.

The real issue is price. More than £100m is enormous money, even for a young England international. Chelsea may be more willing to reach that level, while Liverpool could decide there are better-value options elsewhere.

Bournemouth, though, have little reason to compromise. Scott’s value is rising quickly, and January could become a genuine auction if both clubs turn their interest into formal offers.

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