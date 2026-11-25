Chelsea logo at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly held transfer talks with Bournemouth over a January deal for Alex Scott, with things heading in a ‘positive’ direction.

That’s according to a report from Simon Phillips, with the Chelsea insider providing some interesting details on his Substack this morning.

Scott has long been strongly linked with Chelsea, and it seems things are moving in the right direction in terms of the Blues bringing the England international to Stamford Bridge in the middle of the season.

“I have had it confirmed by my top SPTC Source that Chelsea and Bournemouth did once again hold more talks around Alex Scott to Chelsea in January, over the international break. And this source describes the talks as ‘positive’,” Phillips wrote.

“Remember, another top SPTC Source told us about these talks, and that as a result of them, Chelsea are Bournemouth had actually got pretty close on a fee now – there is some work to do on add-ons and structuring of any deal.

“However, our top source also says more clubs have started to sniff around for Scott now as well, even though he has verbally agreed to Chelsea’s terms. Nothing is done yet, it’s important to keep reiterating this.”

Who else could be in the race for Alex Scott?

Scott has shown himself to be a superb talent during his time at Bournemouth, and it seems inevitable that he’ll eventually end up moving to a bigger club.

The Cherries have done well to cash in on some star players for a profit in recent times, such as Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez.

We’ve previously reported here on Chelsea pursuing Scott, with Bournemouth open to a sale and other clubs also mentioned as suitors.

Sky Sports have linked Arsenal with an interest in the 23-year-old, while you can also see below for Ben Jacobs posting on X about Liverpool also potentially being in the race for his signature…

Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January. Scott is Chelsea’s top target after Enzo Fernandez’s left for Manchester City on deadline day over the summer. Bournemouth want £100m+ and Xabi Alonso’s side are already in fresh talks… pic.twitter.com/bdFxNaXvAa — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 27, 2026

Scott could likely do an important job for Chelsea or Liverpool, who will both feel they have slightly under-achieved so far this season.

Chelsea have been particularly disappointing despite initially making a strong start under new manager Xabi Alonso, while Liverpool are not doing terribly, but will be disappointed to already be seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.