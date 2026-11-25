(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly close to finalising a new long-term contract for Rio Ngumoha as the club moves to secure the future of one of the most exciting young players in English football.

The 18-year-old’s importance at Anfield is growing quickly, and his outstanding display in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United provided another reminder of why the Reds are so determined to keep him away from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool are close to finalising Ngumoha deal

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now close to finalising an improved contract with Ngumoha.

Talks have been ongoing since he turned 18 in August, allowing Liverpool to offer him a longer professional agreement than was previously possible.

Bayern Munich have been particularly interested in the England winger, while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have also been linked with him during recent months.

Liverpool, however, have consistently maintained that Ngumoha is not for sale and view him as an important part of their long-term plans under Andoni Iraola.

His value to the first team was obvious against Manchester United. According to Liverpool’s official match coverage, Ngumoha scored Liverpool’s third goal and also created Florian Wirtz’s strike during an impressive performance from the left.

New contract should be one of Liverpool’s easiest decisions

Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose a talent of Ngumoha’s potential.

He is already showing that he belongs at senior level rather than merely being a prospect for the future. His pace, confidence in one-vers-one situations and willingness to attack defenders provide Iraola with something different on the left flank.

The timing of his Manchester United performance could hardly have been better from Liverpool’s perspective.

European heavyweights are watching, but Liverpool can offer something equally valuable: a genuine route into the first team.

That should give the Reds an advantage in negotiations. A lucrative new deal is obviously necessary, but regular opportunities will ultimately be just as important in convincing Ngumoha that Anfield remains the best place for his development.

If Liverpool complete the agreement as expected, it could eventually prove as significant as many of their far more expensive transfer deals.

Ngumoha is only 18, yet he is already making an impact in major Premier League matches. Securing his future now is simply smart business.

Liverpool star credits Andoni Iraola for stunning Anfield transformation