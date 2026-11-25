(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has credited Andoni Iraola with helping him rediscover his best football at Liverpool after emerging from a difficult period to become one of the Reds’ most influential attacking players.

The German international struggled to consistently reproduce his Bayer Leverkusen form following his £116million move to Anfield in 2025.

However, the picture now looks very different, with Wirtz enjoying an impressive run under Iraola and appearing increasingly comfortable with English football.

Wirtz reveals how Iraola has transformed his Liverpool form

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge, Wirtz told Liverpool’s official website that Iraola’s confidence has played a major role in his resurgence.

“I’m really enjoying playing under Iraola. He’s a really good coach and has shown that his whole career as a manager”.

“He is bringing me back in a place where I was maybe two years ago where I played really good football, I can feel that he gives me the confidence and I’m really happy about that”.

Wirtz scored and assisted in Liverpool’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, having also registered a goal and assist against Crystal Palace before the international break.

A CaughtOffside report highlighted just how dominant he was against United. Wirtz created 10 chances from open play, reportedly the highest total by a Premier League player in a single match since David Silva recorded 11 in 2015.

Iraola may finally be unlocking the German star

This is exactly what Liverpool supporters expected when Wirtz arrived from Leverkusen.

His talent was never really the issue. Adapting to the Premier League, finding his best position and playing with confidence were bigger obstacles. Iraola appears to have addressed all three.

Wirtz is now operating with greater freedom and combining effectively with Liverpool’s other attacking players, while his improved physical condition and greater familiarity with English football are also helping.

Perhaps most importantly, Iraola trusted him when performances were not producing enough end product.

Liverpool invested heavily because they believed Wirtz could become the creative centrepiece of their attack. They are now beginning to see that player.

If this trajectory continues, Iraola’s biggest achievement at Liverpool may not simply be improving results, it could be turning Wirtz into the Premier League superstar the club always believed they were signing.

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