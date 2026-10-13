Pundit slams Liverpool's Florian Wirtz as "biggest waste of money" in Premier League history

Liverpool FC
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Florian Wirtz of Liverpool
Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has been slammed as looking like one of the biggest wastes of money in the history of the Premier League by Jason Cundy.

The Germany international has proven a major flop during his time so far at Anfield, and he’s been the focus of a lot of negative headlines particularly after the 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City at the weekend.

Wirtz looked like a huge talent during his Bayer Leverkusen days, but it’s just not happened for him in English football, and time is now surely running out for him to turn things around.

Given how much Liverpool spent on signing Wirtz, it’s inevitable that fans are impatient to see more from him, and Cundy has now come down hard on the 23-year-old for proving such a poor signing.

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on during the Manchester City game
Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on during the Manchester City game (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz transfer brutally slammed

“I think he could go down as the biggest waste of money the Premier League has ever seen, I genuinely do,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“I think I’ve seen enough. I’m not sure he has the physicality or personality. When I say personality, I mean, ‘Give me the ball, I want to influence the game.’

“Sometimes players can give the ball away, but you’re showing you want the ball and show what you’ve got. I don’t see any of that.

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“He’s having a tough time. He looks scared, he looks frightened.

“An uncomfortable conversation needs to take place.”

Could Florian Wirtz leave Liverpool?

As recently reported here, there is already serious doubt about Wirtz’s future as concern inside Anfield grows.

Liverpool need to see something from Wirtz soon or it seems likely that they’ll have to take advantage of big clubs who are still interested in him.

The longer this goes on, the harder it’s going to be for LFC to make back any money from selling him on.

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