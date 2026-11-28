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Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk is currently expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the season despite Roberto De Zerbi remaining a huge admirer of the Ukrainian international, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs in a surprise deadline-day loan move on September 1, with the agreement reportedly including a £75 million option to make the transfer permanent.

However, Mudryk has endured a frustrating spell in North London, with persistent injury problems preventing him from making an impression under De Zerbi.

The winger also recently angered sections of the Tottenham fanbase with his comments about wanting to join arch-rivals Arsenal.

Despite the controversy, De Zerbi remains keen to revive the career of a player he previously worked with at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pete O’Rourke shares update on Mykhailo Mudryk’s Tottenham future

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that Mudryk is currently expected to return to Chelsea once his loan agreement expires.

However, the journalist suggested that Tottenham could still consider a permanent move if De Zerbi manages to get the best out of the Ukrainian winger over the coming months.

He said:

“Look, he’s on loan at Tottenham until the end of the season, and then he’s expected to return to Chelsea.

“We know Roberto De Zerbi is a huge fan of Mudryk, having worked with him previously, and if he feels he can get the best out of Mudryk and he starts to show that he can get back to that player from a couple of seasons ago, then I’m sure Tottenham would be interested in signing him permanently, but we’re so far off that right now just because he’s had so few opportunities and so few minutes played so far.”

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Mudryk’s time at Spurs has been marred with injuries

The primary obstacle preventing Mudryk from convincing Tottenham’s hierarchy to trigger a permanent deal has been persistent fitness misfortune.

Returning from a lengthy suspension over the summer, Mudryk made just one brief Premier League cameo, playing 17 minutes off the bench in a 0-0 draw away at Nottingham Forest on September 5, before sustaining a frustrating non-contact ankle injury in training.

That setback has kept him sidelined throughout autumn, leaving him with zero goals, zero assists, and zero shots in a Tottenham shirt.

With Savio also ruled out for the rest of 2026, De Zerbi hopes Mudryk can finally return in December to salvage his loan stint.