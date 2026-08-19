Shock Premier League club leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Mudryk

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Coventry City have emerged as frontrunners to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan, with Chelsea believing regular Premier League football could be the best next step in the winger’s comeback.



The 25-year-old only returned to action this summer after almost two years away from football.

Mudryk’s four-year anti-doping ban was reduced following an agreement involving the FA and World Anti-Doping Agency, allowing him to resume playing immediately.

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He subsequently featured in Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Juventus on August 5, his first appearance since 2024.

Chelsea are not looking to give up on a player who cost an initial £62 million in 2023, but they recognise that sitting on the bench would do little to rebuild his rhythm and confidence.

Coventry in pole position to sign Mudryk

According to TEAMtalk, Coventry are pushing strongly to sign Mudryk on loan and currently sit in a strong position to win the race.

Chelsea are open to the move because they believe Frank Lampard’s attacking style could provide the right environment for the Ukrainian to play consistently.

Chelsea still view Mudryk as part of their long-term plans and are therefore prioritising a temporary departure rather than a permanent sale.

Other European clubs are interested, but remaining in the Premier League is viewed as the preferred route.

AS has also reported interest from Strasbourg and Italian clubs, while Mudryk would prefer to continue his career in England.

Coventry could offer Mudryk what Chelsea cannot

This feels like a deal that could benefit everyone.

Mudryk needs starts more than anything else. After such a long absence, occasional substitute appearances at Chelsea would make rebuilding his confidence extremely difficult.

Coventry, meanwhile, could offer him a major attacking role in their Premier League survival campaign. Lampard already knows Mudryk from his time at Chelsea, which should make the transition easier.

For Chelsea, a straightforward loan with no purchase option would be the sensible structure. They retain control of a player contracted until 2031 while gaining the chance to assess him after a full season of regular football.

There is obvious risk for Coventry given how little competitive football Mudryk has played recently.

But if Lampard can restore his sharpness, his pace and direct running could give the newly promoted side a genuine match-winner.

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