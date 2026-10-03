Sources: Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea eye £50m talent who's "ready to explode" + open to PL move

Igor Matanovic celebrates a goal for Freiburg (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are on a growing list of clubs making regular checks on a very exciting attacking talent.

Just 23 years of age and with six goals in his first seven games in all competitions this season, it seems clear this is a player who’s going to earn a big move soon.

The player in question is Igor Matanovic, who continues to earn rave reviews from scouts at leading Premier League clubs.

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We were recently informed of Manchester United discussing Matanovic internally, and I can now add that Arsenal and Chelsea have frequently had officials at his games this season.

Igor Matanovic could be set for a transfer to the Premier League

“Matanovic looks like someone who’s really ready to explode this season. He’s 23 now, entering his prime, and he knows clubs have been looking at him. He’d be open to moving to England if the offers come in,” one well-placed source told me.

Some clubs already considered Matanovic last summer after he scored 15 goals for Freiburg in all competitions, though he’s made a rapid improvement even since then.

Standing at 6 foot 5, Matanovic looks like he has both the physical and technical qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

Arsenal failed to bring in a new striker in the summer, and he’d surely be a good fit as an alternative to Kai Havertz, with the two players sharing many qualities.

United could also do with more depth in attack as Benjamin Sesko has had a lot of recent fitness problems, while Chelsea are always on the lookout for top young talents like this, even if they already have Joao Pedro as first choice up front, and the experienced Danny Welbeck as cover.

Igor Matanovic’s transfer valuation rising all the time

I’m reliably told that Matanovic could quite likely have moved for just £30m in the summer, though his valuation will now have shot up to more like £50m.

Freiburg know they have a top player on their hands, so it’s expected that they won’t do too much to stand in the way if big clubs come calling, but they also aim to get good value.

The Bundesliga side sold Johan Manzambi to Aston Villa for £50m in the summer, and they value Matanovic in the same sort of bracket.

Freiburg would likely also point to the success of Kevin Schade since he left them to join Brentford, with the German winger performing increasingly well in the Premier League and now attracting interest from bigger clubs.