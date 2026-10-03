Adrien Truffert in action for France (Photo by Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert.

The France international has impressed during his time with the Cherries, and this is not the first time we’ve heard about Man Utd being admirers of his.

The Red Devils could do with an upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back, and Truffert looks like he’d be an ideal option after impressing at the Vitality Stadium.

TEAMtalk have previously reported on United being interested in Truffert, and their information was that he could likely cost around £60m, which was also hinted at by David Ornstein in a Q&A with the Athletic.

See below as Ekrem Konur has now posted on X about United targeting Truffert, who would be ready to make the move to Old Trafford…

? #ManchesterUnited Manchester United closely monitoring Adrien Truffert. ? ? United unusually open about interest. ? Player ? Ready for Old Trafford move, approval may be secured. ? Bournemouth ? Hold strong control, known for tough negotiations. https://t.co/Iii9jcSGzq pic.twitter.com/MXplRFI1DO — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 3, 2026

“Manchester United closely monitoring Adrien Truffert,” the Turkish journalist posted. “United unusually open about interest.

“Player → Ready for Old Trafford move, approval may be secured. Bournemouth → Hold strong control, known for tough negotiations.”

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Bournemouth to sell another star player?

Bournemouth have brought through so many top talents in recent times who ended up moving to bigger clubs for major profit.

Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez are the best examples, and one imagines the same could soon be true of current stars like Alex Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi, and Rayan.

Truffert is another, but Bournemouth will want to ensure they don’t lose too many of their most important players at once.

United will surely need to be fast to have any hope of signing Truffert, as a deal will only be harder to get done if the likes of Scott and Kroupi also move in the near future.