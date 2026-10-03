Arsenal flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for 17-year-old Granada wonderkid Owen Emeka.

The talented young Spanish winger is considered a big prospect, and his potential has already caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

According to Marca, Arsenal are joined by Newcastle United and Everton in tracking Emeka, and it could be that he’ll be available on the cheap.

Additional reporting from Soccernet claims that Emeka has a €15m release clause, so that could end up being a smart piece of business for whichever club ends up signing him.

MORE: “Surprising” development revealed as Arsenal advance on one deal but face uncertainty elsewhere

Granada, however, will surely hope to keep Emeka for as long as possible, as he could soon be ready to play regularly for their first-team, having recently made his senior debut.

Arsenal to invest in youth?

Arsenal could do with investing in more top young talents for the future, with Mikel Arteta already having some exciting homegrown players like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman in his ranks.

Still, the Gunners missed out on Jeremy Monga this summer, with the English teenager instead moving to rivals Manchester City.

There’s clearly some work to be done from Arsenal’s point of view when it comes to more successful player trading that can see them make a big profit on young players.

Their rivals have mostly done this better for some time now, with Arsenal’s record sale being only £60m for Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Someone like Emeka could likely have the potential to join on the cheap and move for a far bigger fee in the future if he doesn’t come in and make an impact in the Arsenal first-team.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust