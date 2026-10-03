Jeremy Jacquet in action for France (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool look to have found a gem in Jeremy Jacquet, who was in excellent form for the French national team in last night’s game against Italy.

The 21-year-old established himself as a top young talent at former club Rennes, but he arrived at Liverpool injured, so that perhaps lowered some fans’ expectations for this season.

Still, Jacquet looks back to his best and put in a really top performance at international level yesterday, with France manager Zinedine Zidane singling him out for special praise.

Discussing Jacquet’s performance, as quoted by the Athletic, Zidane said: “Very good. Very, very good. Brave. He wasn’t afraid to come out a long way. Very good in the duels. He was, once again, very good. I said it four times.”

The report also notes that notoriously harsh French newspaper L’Equipe described his performance as “dazzling,”, so how did he earn such high praise?

Jeremy Jacquet’s stats for France vs Italy

The stats on WhoScored show that Jacquet achieved a stunning 100% pass success rate for Les Bleus yesterday evening, whilst also winning 100% of his tackles.

The French youngster also made two clearances and two interceptions on the night, looking like one of the stand-out performers on the pitch.

In the end it finished 1-1, but this was a close game that could have gone either way, so Jacquet’s strong defensive display was hugely important for Zidane’s side.

Liverpool fans will now hope that Jacquet can bring this kind of brave performance to his club in the near future, as that would really help the Reds cope with the summer departure of Ibrahima Konate.

LFC brought in Ronald Araujo on loan, but in general they perhaps looked like they were lacking in depth in defence going into this campaign.

Still, with Jacquet performing beyond expectations at this early stage of his career, it could be that he’ll now play more of a key role than many thought he’d be capable of.

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