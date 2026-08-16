(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Anfield witnessed a memorable milestone during Liverpool’s pre-season clash against Como, as new signing Jeremy Jacquet marked his club debut with a goal to cap off a commanding central defensive performance.

The 21-year-old French center-back, who officially arrived on Merseyside this summer in a deal agreed with Stade Rennais last season, had to remain patient before making his first appearance in a Red shirt.

Jeremy Jacquet makes long-awaited Liverpool debut

After suffering a severe season-ending injury in Ligue 1 shortly after the deal was struck, Jacquet spent months undergoing rehabilitation.

Having completed his long road to recovery, head coach Andoni Iraola handed him a start alongside captain Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s backline.

Jacquet wasted no time proving why the club pushed so hard for his signature. Beyond displaying composed distribution and aerial dominance in defence, the young Frenchman provided a crucial moment in attack late in the first half.

The goal came from a corner delivery. Van Dijk reacted sharply to recycle a partially cleared ball, linking up with Cody Gakpo on the left flank.

Gakpo put in an inviting, teasing cross across the face of the six-yard box, where Jacquet timed his run to perfection to tap the ball home from close range.

Watch the goal below:

Jeremy Jacquet or Ronald Araujo: Who will partner Van Dijk in defence?

His immediate impact sparks a compelling tactical dilemma for head coach Iraola ahead of the Premier League opener.

Jeremy Jacquet in the first half: 1 goal

27/28 accurate passes

1 successful dribble

3/5 tackles won

7/10 duels won

3 recoveries BEAST ??? https://t.co/pqwehKCeyh — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) August 16, 2026

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While high-profile summer recruit Ronald Araújo provides world-class elite experience in high-stakes fixtures, Jacquet’s blend of physical presence, ball progression, and athletic recovery speed fits naturally alongside Van Dijk.

If his debut is any indication of his potential, Jacquet is well-positioned to challenge for a permanent starting role in Liverpool’s backline this season.

That said, Araujo’s debut was solid as well, with the Uruguayan putting in an impressive performance of his own.

It remains to be seen which pair Iraola ends up going up with come next week.