Photo via footballontnt

Dominik Szoboszlai has levelled the score for Liverpool after a great bit of play from Ronald Araujo.

Liverpool have been the team that has dominated for most of the first 45 minutes, but yet saw themselves a goal down after a brilliant goal from Marcos Llorente who loves scoring at Anfield.

The Spanish side could have been two up had it not been for Alisson Becker’s world-class save to deny Julian Alvarez.

At the other end, Liverpool continually threatened the Atlético defense, with Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, and Florian Wirtz all coming close to breaking through Jan Oblak’s stubborn resistance.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 40th minute thanks to a high-intensity press. Milos Kerkez dispossessed his opponent, driving aggressively into space before sliding a pass to Barcola.

Though Barcola’s sharp strike was parried by Oblak, Szoboszlai picked up the return pass and danced his way into the box.

With a touch of fortune, a deflection broke towards Araujo inside the penalty area. The Barcelona loanee displayed magnificent skill, pulling off an incredible backheel pass directly into the path of Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian midfielder made no mistake, smashing a first-time finish past Oblak to send the home support into raptures.

Watch the equalizer and Araujo’s sensational assist below: