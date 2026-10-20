"One to watch for 2027" - Romano issues latest transfer update on defensive Liverpool target

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo’s loan move to Liverpool is already looking like one of the more interesting deals of the summer window.

The 27-year-old has settled quickly at Anfield, become an important part of Andoni Iraola’s defence and, crucially, appears to be enjoying his new surroundings.

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However, despite his impressive start, Liverpool have yet to decide whether they will turn his season-long loan from Barcelona into a permanent transfer in 2027.

Araujo feels revitalised at Liverpool

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano explained that Araujo is genuinely happy with how things have gone since leaving Barcelona.

“I can tell you that Ronald Araujo is very happy.

“It’s like fresh air.

“At Liverpool, it was not easy for Araujo to leave Barcelona because Araujo loves Barca.

“Araujo was a captain; Araujo was a big friend of all his teammates.

“So, Araujo loves life at Barcelona, but now he’s very happy at Liverpool.

“The connection has been very good with the fans.

“So, the Araujo situation is definitely one to watch for 2027.”

Romano added:

“Today Ronald Araujo speaking to the press said it’s too early, I don’t know what’s going to happen, I am very happy here, I feel very comfortable, but I don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s too early.

“And the reality is that Liverpool will decide in 2027 what to do with Ronald Araujo.”

Decision may come down to value rather than ability

Araujo has already made 10 appearances for Liverpool and established himself as a regular, often operating at right-back despite centre-back being his preferred role.

According to The Independent, Liverpool have an option worth around £47million to sign him permanently.

That price is where the decision becomes more complicated. Araujo turns 28 in March, so Liverpool would be committing significant money to a defender entering his peak years rather than purchasing someone with major resale potential.

Still, his adaptation to English football strengthens his case considerably. He already understands the team, has handled multiple defensive roles and appears comfortable with the pressure that comes with playing for Liverpool.

For now, there is little need for either side to rush. If Araujo maintains this level throughout the season, though, £47m could eventually look less like a gamble and more like the price of keeping a defender who has already proved he belongs at Anfield.

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