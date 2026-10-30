(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been given an opportunity to complete the permanent signing of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo ahead of schedule, with the Spanish giants willing to discuss an early transfer ahead of the January window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Barcelona have approached Liverpool about turning the Uruguayan international’s loan move into a permanent deal, with negotiations between the clubs already underway.

Ronald Araujo could be an ideal defensive addition

The 27-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Anfield, quickly establishing himself as a valuable member of the squad. He has already made 13 appearances, demonstrating his versatility by operating at both right-back and centre-back.

Liverpool have been pleased with his contribution and are open to keeping him beyond the current campaign. His physical presence, defensive awareness and experience at the highest level could make him an important long-term addition for the Reds.

The defender is also understood to be interested in continuing his career on Merseyside, which could make negotiations considerably easier.

Araujo initially joined Liverpool on loan from Barcelona in the summer, with an agreement that included an option to make the transfer permanent.

The Uruguayan international has quickly become an important member of Arne Slot’s squad, making 13 appearances since arriving from Barcelona. His performances have convinced Liverpool that securing his services permanently could represent a worthwhile investment.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcelona open to selling Araujo in January

Barcelona are keen to generate funds through Araujo’s departure as they look to strengthen their own defensive department. The La Liga giants are particularly interested in recruiting a left-sided centre-back, with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez reportedly emerging as a potential target.

Araujo initially joined Liverpool on a season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent for €55 million (£47 million). However, Barcelona are now willing to accelerate the arrangement and complete his departure in January.

The defender’s ability to operate in multiple defensive positions has proved useful for Liverpool. His physical strength, recovery pace and experience in European football make him an attractive option for the long term.

Sources suggest the Reds would prefer an agreement worth between £40 million and £45 million, although Barcelona’s financial requirements could limit their willingness to offer a substantial discount.