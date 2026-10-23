'They would be fools' - Liverpool told completing defensive deal should be a no-brainer

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool are increasingly being given reasons to consider making Ronald Araujo’s loan move from Barcelona permanent after an excellent start to life at Anfield.

The Uruguay international arrived on a season-long loan in August and has quickly become an important part of Andoni Iraola’s side.

Although naturally a centre-back, Araujo has solved a major problem at right-back and adapted remarkably well to the physical demands of English football.

Lewis Steele backs £47m Araujo decision

Daily Mail Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele believes the early evidence strongly supports Liverpool activating the €55million (£47m) option to buy included in Araujo’s loan agreement.

Writing in a Q&A, Steele said: “Based on his first two months at the club, they would be fools not to trigger that option.”

He added that Araujo has adapted comfortably despite playing out of position and highlighted his influence at both ends of the pitch.

Steele also wrote: “Araujo is thoroughly enjoying his time at Liverpool and starting to fall in love with football again after a period of mental health issues and off-the-field problems at Barcelona.”

Importantly, however, no final decision has been made.

That matches the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, who says Liverpool’s feedback on Araujo has been “very positive” but that the club intend to wait until 2027 before deciding whether to trigger the clause.

Araujo himself has also stressed that it is “too early” to discuss his future, while confirming that both he and his family are happy on Merseyside.

Araujo is making the decision easy for Liverpool

The biggest question is not whether Araujo is good enough. His performances already suggest that he is.

He gives Liverpool height, aggression, recovery speed and versatility, while his ability to operate at both centre-back and right-back gives Iraola far more tactical flexibility.

The real debate is financial. Araujo turns 28 in March, so £47m plus a significant salary would be a major investment in a player with limited resale value.

Liverpool are also monitoring younger right-backs, including Feyenoord’s Givairo Read, according to Football365.

Even so, proven quality carries value of its own. Liverpool already know Araujo fits the Premier League, the dressing room and Iraola’s system.

If he maintains this level throughout the season, allowing him to return to Barcelona simply because of his age could prove a bigger gamble than paying the £47m.

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