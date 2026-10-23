Liverpool handed transfer opportunity as Chelsea remain keen on midfield sensation

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea remain firmly in the race for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, even though Cherries owner Bill Foley insists the club have not given up hope of convincing the England international to sign a new contract.

Scott’s future has become one of the most interesting transfer stories ahead of January.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The 23-year-old rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract proposals, while both Liverpool and Chelsea continue to hold serious interest in a player who has developed into one of the Premier League’s most highly rated young midfielders.

Foley refuses to concede defeat over Scott

Speaking to talkSPORT, Foley made it clear Bournemouth still want Scott to commit his long-term future to the club.

“At this point, we’re convinced we’re the right place for Alex to be and to stay, and we’ll keep on addressing the contract issues with Alex as we move through this year,” he said.

“We’d love to have Alex stay here and sign a new contract and be part of this team for the long haul.

“We haven’t given up, but sometimes players get stars in their eyes, and they think that Chelsea or Manchester City is the right place to go.”

Chelsea already tested Bournemouth’s resolve during the summer with a £64million bid, which was rejected. Liverpool did not make a formal offer but continue to admire Scott, and his previous relationship with Reds manager Andoni Iraola could potentially strengthen their position.

More recent reporting from Sky Sports suggests Bournemouth’s stance has softened, with a major January offer now potentially being considered.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in Scott

For Liverpool, Scott makes particular sense because Iraola already knows exactly what he can offer.

He is energetic, technically secure and excellent at carrying possession through midfield, attributes that would provide another dimension alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Chelsea’s interest is arguably more aggressive. Having already offered £64m, they have demonstrated that Scott is more than simply a player being monitored.

The problem for both clubs is price. Bournemouth know Scott is attracting elite-level interest and will not surrender one of their best assets cheaply. Yet every rejected contract offer gradually reduces their negotiating strength as his current deal approaches its final stages.

Liverpool may have the managerial connection, while Chelsea have already shown the financial commitment.

That makes Scott one of the most fascinating midfield situations heading towards January and Bournemouth’s determination to keep him may ultimately be tested by an offer too significant to refuse.

Chelsea & Man United preparing January transfer window move for potential €100m talent