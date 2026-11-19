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Arsenal and Chelsea are preparing to battle for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the Cherries placing a huge valuation on one of the Premier League’s most sought-after young players.

The 23-year-old’s contract situation has added fresh intrigue to the race.

Scott has rejected multiple extension offers, leaving Bournemouth facing a decision over whether to cash in while his value remains high or keep a player who is increasingly attracting interest from England’s elite.

Bournemouth demand £100m amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest

The Sky Sports reports that Bournemouth want around £100million before considering a January sale, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs pursuing Scott.

Chelsea appear particularly determined. They have been tracking Scott for some time and could offer him an important role following Enzo Fernández’s departure.

Arsenal’s position is slightly more complicated. Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have discussed their 2027 plans, but the Gunners may need to move one of their existing midfielders on before creating room for Scott.

Blues have advantage as Gunners target summer move

Chelsea currently look better positioned to complete the deal this winter.

A fresh CaughtOffside report claims the Blues are optimistic after holding talks with Bournemouth, with personal terms with Scott also largely understood to be in place.

For Arsenal, spending close to £100m in January would be harder to justify. Arteta already has Declan Rice, Bruno Guimarães, Martín Zubimendi and other options in central midfield.

That does not mean they should abandon their interest. Scott is only 23, already an England international and offers the combination of ball-carrying, energy and technical quality required at the highest level. He would fit Arsenal’s preference for young players who can develop further while contributing immediately.

Chelsea arguably need him more right now, particularly after losing Fernández, whereas Arsenal can afford to wait.

That could ultimately be important. If Scott remains at Bournemouth until the summer, his contract situation should weaken the Cherries’ negotiating position.

Chelsea may therefore have the clearer January pathway, but patience could allow Arsenal to pursue the same player on significantly better terms in 2027.

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