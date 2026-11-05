Chelsea logo on corner flag (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly identified Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as their top transfer target ahead of the January transfer window, with the Blues prepared to revisit a deal after failing to secure his signature during the summer.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are considering a fresh move for the 23-year-old England international, who is valued at a staggering £100 million by Bournemouth.

With Scott’s contract situation becoming increasingly uncertain, Chelsea are now believed to be weighing up another attempt to bring him to west London.

Chelsea ready to revisit Alex Scott transfer after £64m bid rejected

Chelsea’s interest in Scott is not new, with the Blues having monitored the midfielder since his emergence at Bristol City.

The England international joined Bournemouth in 2023 in a deal worth around £25 million and has since established himself as one of the Premier League club’s most valuable assets.

His development has attracted attention from several leading clubs, but Chelsea appear particularly determined to secure his services.

According to the report, the Blues have made Scott their priority midfield target for January after failing to reach an agreement with Bournemouth during the summer.

Chelsea reportedly submitted multiple offers, with the highest reaching £64 million, but none were sufficient to convince the Cherries to sell.

Bournemouth have placed a £100 million valuation on the midfielder, reflecting both his importance to the team and their reluctance to lose him midway through the season.

The report suggests Chelsea could now consider moving closer to that figure as they look to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s midfield options.

However, there is currently no confirmation that a new formal bid has been submitted.

Bournemouth face difficult Alex Scott contract decision

One factor that could influence Scott’s future is his contractual situation at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are understood to have offered Scott a lucrative new contract that would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

However, the 23-year-old has reportedly turned down proposals to extend his stay.

If an agreement cannot be reached, Bournemouth may eventually have to consider whether selling the midfielder represents the best financial decision.

A January departure would allow the club to negotiate from a relatively strong position, particularly if Chelsea are prepared to approach their £100 million asking price.

Alternatively, Bournemouth could retain Scott for the remainder of the season and continue attempting to persuade him to sign a new deal.

The midfielder’s importance to the team means any potential sale would represent a significant sporting decision.

For Chelsea, the uncertainty surrounding his future could provide an opportunity to reopen negotiations.

Liverpool reportedly step back from Alex Scott transfer race

Chelsea may also benefit from a potential reduction in competition for Scott’s signature.

Liverpool have previously been linked with the Bournemouth midfielder, but recent reports suggest the Reds have cooled their interest because of his substantial price tag.

Bournemouth’s £100 million valuation is understood to have discouraged Liverpool from pursuing an immediate deal.

That could leave Chelsea in a stronger position should they decide to make a serious approach in January.

Chelsea view him as a player who could strengthen their midfield both immediately and over the longer term and have already personal terms with him if reports are to be believed.

However, Bournemouth’s determination to retain Scott means any deal is likely to require a substantial financial commitment.