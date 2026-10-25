Personal terms verbally agreed as Chelsea aim to get ambitious signing done by January 1st

Chelsea corner flag close-up (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly largely agreed personal terms with Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, according to Simon Phillips.

The England international has stood out as one of the top young midfielders in the Premier League in recent times, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a big move sooner or later.

Chelsea look in need of a major signing in midfield after Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City in the summer, and Scott could be ideal to replace the Argentina international.

According to Phillips, Chelsea have verbally agreed everything with Scott since the summer, so it seems like they could be in a strong position to get everything done by January 1st.

That seems to be the aim, according to Phillips, with Chelsea hoping to complete things with Bournemouth as soon as possible so this deal can go through right at the start of the next transfer window.

Chelsea looking to win race for Alex Scott

There’s no guarantee, of course, that Chelsea will get their wish on this one, but it sounds like they’re serious about beating their rivals to Scott.

Liverpool have also been linked with Scott, but as recently reported via the Daily Briefing, they’re also looking at Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha as a cheap alternative, as the Cherries ace could be too expensive.

Scott worked well under Andoni Iraola when he was manager at Bournemouth, so that could make the 23-year-old tempted to link up with him again at Anfield.

Still, it seems Chelsea are currently ahead in the race for his signature, and we know they have plenty of money to spend after the sale of Fernandez.

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Xabi Alonso’s side have made a mixed start to the season, so strengthening in midfield makes sense as a priority for the winter window.

Scott looks ideal to improve CFC in a problem position and perhaps give them a better chance of a strong second half to the season.