Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to be leading the race for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as things stand, despite links with Chelsea as well.

The talented young England international has been a stand-out performer in this impressive Cherries side, and it’s not too surprising to see a great deal of speculation over his future.

A recent report from the Daily Mirror stated that Chelsea were confident over winning the race for Scott’s signature, but now the Daily Mail claim that it’s Liverpool who are in the ‘driving seat’.

We have more of our own information on Scott here, in an exclusive report which also looks into how this all impacts the future of Eli Junior Kroupi.

Will it be Liverpool or Chelsea for Alex Scott?

Scott looks like he has the qualities to shine for a bigger club, but it will be interesting to see which of Liverpool or Chelsea can win this major transfer battle.

There are several factors to consider, but perhaps the main one is the price, with the Mail among the sources stating that the 23-year-old is likely to cost as much as £100m.

That surely favours Chelsea, as they cashed in on Enzo Fernandez for huge money right at the end of the summer without any time to find a replacement.

So the Blues still have that money sitting there waiting to be spent on a top class replacement, and Scott looks like he perfectly fits the bill.

Still, Liverpool have Champions League football and a reunion with Scott’s old manager Andoni Iraola to tempt the player.

The Reds could do with bringing in more quality in the middle of the park, with Scott looking ideal to give Iraola an upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister, who no longer looks to be at the peak of his powers.

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