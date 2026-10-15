Liverpool and Chelsea trade targets after Reds back down on £100m demands

Alex Scott in action for England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool team want a midfielder, but they may already be writing off a bid for Alex Scott.

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Alex Scott was expected to be one of the hottest properties on the transfer market last summer, but in the end Bournemouth were able to hold on to him without much trouble.

That won’t be the case this summer – in fact, it looks like January could see serious attention on the midfielder. Chelsea are being strongly linked, and Liverpool are long term admirers.

A report from TeamTalk today claims that the Reds already fear that Xabi Alonso’s team have a deal wrapped up after missing out on other midfield targets in the summer. Andoni Iraola’s side are apparently already looking at other options to strengthen.

Chelsea go back to primary target while Liverpool consider Blues’ former options

Liverpool’s transfer committee, headed by Julian Ward, have apparently already lined up Lamine Camara and Manu Kone as potential alternatives for Scott.

Funnily enough, those are the two exact players Chelsea tried to sign at the deadline this summer.

Now it seems like the Blues could get the man they wanted all along (albeit at a price likely to hit £100m), while Liverpool will try their luck with the alternatives.

We could end up with a total reversal of what might have happened in the summer.

The report says that Kone would cost around £65m, with Camara a little cheaper at £47m. Neither has the Premier League pedigree of Scott, but they both look very promising players indeed.

Whether in January or the summer, all three midfielders look likely to be on the move before long.