Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea may reportedly be able to get a deal done for Alex Scott at more like £90m than the £100m that Bournemouth have been hoping for.

Although Scott has also been linked with Liverpool in recent times, it seems the latest information is that their interest may not have been as strong as some sources were suggesting.

It seems that Bournemouth had perhaps been hoping for a bidding war to drive up Scott’s price to closer to £100m, but Chelsea might be able to get him for a bit less if they aren’t fighting Liverpool for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international certainly looks like the kind of player who could strengthen top clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, and it would have been intriguing to see him reunited with his former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola at Anfield.

Still, Chelsea need a new midfielder more than Liverpool do, so perhaps this latest development isn’t too surprising.

Chelsea to replace Enzo Fernandez with Alex Scott?

Chelsea notably sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City right at the end of the summer, and it didn’t leave them much time to bring in a replacement.

Fernandez’s transfer fee was reported as £125m by BBC Sport, and that should give CFC plenty to work with if they look to strengthen their squad in January.

If they can indeed land Scott for just £90m, that would surely go down as superb business for the Blues to upgrade their midfield, with £35m still left over for them to perhaps look into signings in other areas of their squad.

As previously reported, Adam Wharton is another player Chelsea like in midfield, but everything is now pointing towards them signing Scott instead.

The 23-year-old looked like he might leave over the summer, but Bournemouth were firm in their stance that he was not for sale.

The Cherries selling Scott means Eli Junior Kroupi is less likely to leave the club in the same window.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust