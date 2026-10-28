Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth midfielder and Liverpool transfer target Alex Scott this January.

According to Ben Jacobs on X, the Blues are in fresh talks over signing the England international, and it looks like they’re in a strong position.

Simon Phillips recently reported that Chelsea and Scott had largely already agreed personal terms, and it seems things are heading in a positive direction in terms of the two clubs agreeing a deal.

See below as Jacobs claims Chelsea are confident and already in new talks over signing Scott, with Liverpool also keen but looking at alternatives…

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Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January. Scott is Chelsea’s top target after Enzo Fernandez’s left for Manchester City on deadline day over the summer. Bournemouth want £100m+ and Xabi Alonso’s side are already in fresh talks… pic.twitter.com/bdFxNaXvAa — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 27, 2026

“Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January,” Jacobs posted.

“Scott is Chelsea’s top target after Enzo Fernandez’s left for Manchester City on deadline day over the summer. Bournemouth want £100m+ and Xabi Alonso’s side are already in fresh talks having made multiple bids over the summer.

“Liverpool also hold an interest in Scott, but have less urgency to add a midfielder in January. Monaco’s Lamine Camara, who Chelsea failed to sign on deadline day, and Roma’s Manu Kone are two other targets.”

Chelsea could do with Alex Scott transfer boost

Adding a talent like Scott in the middle of the season could be a big boost for Chelsea after a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The 23-year-old looks like just the profile this CFC side are missing right now, with Enzo Fernandez’s departure proving a big blow, especially as it arrived so late in the summer that it didn’t allow much time to replace him.

Scott seems like just the player for the job, and his presence should give Xabi Alonso’s side more control over games, and another dimension in terms of his passing ability.

Chelsea have money to spend from Fernandez’s big sale to Manchester City, so that should likely mean that paying over £100m for Scott is not too big an ask.

It’s a blow for Bournemouth, though they’re previously recovered well from selling star names like Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez.

Find out more here about what Scott’s sale could mean for Eli Junior Kroupi’s future.