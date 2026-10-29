Chelsea turn attention towards pursuit of 23-year-old after failed move in the summer

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Chelsea have reportedly made Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott one of their priority transfer targets as they look to strengthen Xabi Alonso’s squad after failing to land him during the summer.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most highly rated young midfielders and recently earned his first senior England starts.

Chelsea’s interest is nothing new, but the situation now appears to be moving in their favour ahead of the January window.

Plettenberg says Chelsea are focused on Scott

According to Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have turned their attention towards signing Scott after their unsuccessful summer pursuit.

Bournemouth rejected significant approaches during the previous window, but their stance has started to soften. Sky Sports reports that the Cherries would now consider offers above £80million after Scott rejected a new contract.

Bournemouth are already identifying potential replacements and now anticipate Scott could leave in January, with Chelsea considered favourites ahead of Liverpool.

Chelsea have also largely agreed personal terms with Scott verbally and hope to complete the deal early in the winter window.

Scott has received major praise from Bournemouth boss Marco Rose, who said: “I love Alex. I’m so proud and happy he’s a Bournemouth player.”

Scott looks like the right midfield investment

Chelsea’s interest makes plenty of sense.

Scott is technically secure, press-resistant and capable of playing as a No.6, No.8 or No.10. His Premier League experience also reduces the risk associated with another expensive young signing.

The biggest obstacle remains Bournemouth’s valuation.

Paying close to £100million would be a huge commitment, but Chelsea are looking for a long-term midfield cornerstone after reshaping that area of the squad.

Scott’s refusal to extend his contract strengthens Chelsea’s position, while Bournemouth preparing replacements suggests a transfer is becoming increasingly realistic.

If Chelsea can negotiate the price closer to £80million rather than £100million, Scott could be one of the smartest additions they make under Alonso.

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