Ben Jacobs provides Liverpool transfer update as three potential targets named

Liverpool logo on corner flag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly also interested in Bournemouth midfielder and Chelsea transfer target Alex Scott, but also have two alternatives in mind.

The Reds also hold an interest in Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone, according to Ben Jacobs, who has posted an update about the situation on X.

For now, it seems that Chelsea are leading the race for Scott, with Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola perhaps set to miss out on a reunion with his former player.

Still, Camara and Kone are two other options on Liverpool’s agenda, even if a midfielder is seemingly not seen as an urgent priority right now anyway, according to Jacobs in the post below…

Chelsea increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in January. Scott is Chelsea’s top target after Enzo Fernandez’s left for Manchester City on deadline day over the summer. Bournemouth want £100m+ and Xabi Alonso’s side are already in fresh talks… pic.twitter.com/bdFxNaXvAa — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 27, 2026

“Liverpool also hold an interest in Scott, but have less urgency to add a midfielder in January. Monaco’s Lamine Camara, who Chelsea failed to sign on deadline day, and Roma’s Manu Kone are two other targets,” Jacobs posted.

Who would be the best midfielder signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool fans will no doubt be keen to see new faces coming in this January, and even if midfield doesn’t need to be a top priority, there is arguably some room for improvement.

Scott has shown himself to be an elite talent at Bournemouth, and his knowledge of how to execute that role under Iraola could have made him a really useful addition to this LFC squad.

Still, Camara and Kone also look like quality players, so could be sensible signings who wouldn’t come with that Premier League premium that Scott would.

Liverpool already have a strong midfield at the moment, though there might soon be some need to replace Alexis Mac Allister, whose future has looked uncertain for some time.

There’s perhaps also a case to be made for at least bringing in someone to provide more competition for Ryan Gravenberch, who has mostly performed well for Liverpool, but who struggles with consistency.

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