Man United flop turns down La Liga move as Saudi transfer advances

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Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho appears to be moving closer to Saudi Arabia after turning down the opportunity to restart his career with Getafe.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since his Manchester United contract expired in June, following loan spells with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Despite interest from several leagues, Sancho has been prepared to wait for an offer that meets both his sporting and financial expectations.

Sancho rejects La Liga offer from Getafe

According to Marca, Sancho has rejected Getafe after receiving a much more lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish club explored signing him as a free agent, but Sancho reportedly requested around €3million net until the end of the season, a figure Getafe could not accommodate.

The Saudi offer is understood to meet those financial demands, although the identity of the interested club has not yet been revealed. Negotiations with Sancho’s representatives were progressing towards a move to the Middle East.

Sancho had previously considered remaining in Europe. Getafe had emerged as a realistic option, with the Spanish club potentially offering him a similar platform to the one Mason Greenwood used during his own spell there.

There had also been interest from Premier League clubs, MLS, Qatar and the UAE, but none of those possibilities developed far enough to secure his signature.

Man United flop now faces a major career decision

Sancho’s situation is remarkable considering where his career stood only a few years ago.

Man United paid a huge fee to sign one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers, but he never consistently reproduced his Borussia Dortmund form at Old Trafford.

A move to Getafe would have offered him a lower-pressure route back into one of Europe’s major leagues. Turning it down for Saudi Arabia would clearly offer much greater financial security, but it could make a return to elite European football more difficult.

Sancho is still only 26, so this does not necessarily have to mark the end of his career at the highest level.

However, after several months without competitive football, regular minutes should arguably be the biggest priority.

Whatever decision he makes next could define whether Sancho rebuilds his reputation or moves permanently away from the European spotlight.

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