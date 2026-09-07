Two Premier League teams and Borussia Dortmund interested in 26 year old free agent

Jadon Sancho of Aston Villa looks on during the Carabao Cup (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho is without a team right now, but there are at least two Premier League sides interested in the free agent.

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The transfer window has closed, leaving a lot of journalists with a big gap in terms of what they can write about. Thank god for free agents, eh?

Teams can’t register players from other teams, but they can still sign up players currently without a team. And there are a few of them still out there who were playing at the top level last season.

Jadon Sancho was with Aston Villa, where he made an impressive 39 appearances, scoring twice. He’s still just 26, and despite some rocky years there must be a team willing to take a punt on him. Of course he hasn’t lived up to his potential, but he’s still played for the likes of Chelsea, Dortmund and Villa in recent years. Someone lower down the league will surely take a chance on him.

Jadon Sancho still in demand after years of bouncing between teams

TeamTalk report that two unnamed Premier League clubs have expressed interest in Sancho, and also note that Dortmund are considering signing up the winger for a third time.

There is also the usual Saudi interest mentioned.

Right now nothing seems very advanced, however, and Sancho will have to weigh up the merits of either waiting patiently for the right move to come along, or trying to make something happen soon, before the gap since his last top level appearance becomes too big and he starts to be forgotten.