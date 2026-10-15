Jadon Sancho could follow Mason Greenwood’s unlikely La Liga pathway

Jadon Sancho at Man United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho to Getafe on a free would have sounded preposterous not long ago – now it’s a reality as the winger tries to find a club.

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Over the weekend, the sight of Jadon Sancho training in the Algarve in a vintage Cristiano Ronaldo kit was the first reminder most fans have had for a while that the winger is without a club right now.

He left Manchester United in the summer and is a free agent, following years on loan at Chelsea and Aston Villa where he wasn’t able to impress.

Even Dortmund, the club where he made his breakthrough and where he had his only successful recent loan, didn’t want him back this time. According to what sources have told TeamTalk, his next move is going to be quite the step down.

Jadon Sancho gets offer from team who helped former teammate

MLS and Saudi Arabia are options, as they almost always are for players who have played at a top Premier League team. But it seems the 26 year old wants to stay in European football, and that’s creating a much more interesting avenue.

There are reports that Spanish side Getafe are keen on the winger, and that intermediaries have “held dialogue” with the team from the Madrid suburbs about a move.

Getafe famously took Mason Greenwood on loan for a year as he made the first steps in rehabilitating his career. Sancho would want something similar – a year of playing regularly followed by a move back up to a bigger team.

We certainly would respect Sancho battling it out at smaller team than packing it in and going to a retirement league.