Jadon Sancho in talks with two Premier League clubs as free-agent decision nears

Jadon Sancho in Aston Villa training (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho could be heading back to the Premier League after opening talks with at least two English clubs over a potential free transfer.



The former Manchester United winger remains without a club after leaving Old Trafford this summer and is now weighing up several options from England and abroad.

Because he is a free agent, Sancho can still sign for a new team despite the summer transfer window being closed.

Two Premier League clubs make approach for Sancho

According to TEAMtalk, two unnamed Premier League clubs have made fresh approaches for Sancho in recent days as they explore whether a deal can be completed.

The 26-year-old also has interest from Borussia Dortmund, clubs in Turkey, the Saudi Pro League and the UAE, meaning he is not short of options.

A return to Dortmund remains particularly intriguing because Sancho produced the best football of his career there before completing a £73m move to Manchester United in 2021.

His most recent campaign came on loan at Aston Villa, where he scored two goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. That underwhelming return explains why his next move is viewed as crucial for rebuilding his career.

Sky Sports also lists Sancho among the highest-profile free agents still available following the closure of the summer window.

Premier League return would be a big gamble

Sancho still has enough talent to make this an interesting opportunity for Premier League clubs.

At his best, he is creative, technically gifted and capable of producing consistently from wide areas.

The problem is that those qualities have only appeared in flashes since he left Dortmund.

Any club signing him would therefore need to be confident about both his motivation and tactical fit.

A Premier League return offers familiarity and the chance to prove his critics wrong, but it also comes with intense scrutiny.

Dortmund may offer a safer environment because Sancho already knows the club and has succeeded there before.

For the Premier League sides involved, the appeal is obvious: there is no transfer fee, and Sancho is still only 26.

But wages and expectations must remain sensible.

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