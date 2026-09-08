Man United still hold interest in Louis Page after failed move in the summer

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to continue their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Louis Page after failing to complete a deadline-day deal for the highly-rated teenager.



The 18-year-old was one of United’s late targets despite Michael Carrick already strengthening his midfield significantly during the summer.

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A move could not be agreed before the window closed, but United’s interest has not disappeared and Page is expected to remain on their radar heading towards January.

Man United still want midfielder Louis Page

According to ESPN, Manchester United remain keen to sign the England youth international and could return with another attempt when the transfer window reopens.

United held talks with Leicester on deadline day, but the two clubs could not reach an agreement over the transfer fee in time.

Page has rapidly developed into one of Leicester’s most promising young players. He made 21 senior appearances last season despite only recently turning 18 and has already become a regular during the early weeks of the 2026-27 campaign.

United were reportedly prepared to sign Page and potentially allow him to remain at Leicester temporarily so his development would not be disrupted.

Sports Illustrated via LiveScore reports that United’s pursuit could resume in January after negotiations stalled over Leicester’s valuation. Page has started Leicester’s last three matches and remains an important part of their first-team plans.

Page would be a long term signing

United’s continued interest makes sense even after their expensive midfield rebuild.

Carrick already has Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo competing for senior roles, meaning Page would not need to arrive with the pressure of immediately starting Premier League matches.

That could actually make United an ideal destination.

Page could be signed with a clear development plan, potentially spending more time at Leicester before gradually being introduced at Old Trafford.

His age is also important. At 18, United would be buying potential rather than attempting to solve an immediate weakness.

The biggest challenge will be agreeing a sensible price.

Leicester know they have one of England’s most highly-rated young midfielders and have little reason to sell cheaply, particularly if Page continues playing regularly.

United were right not to panic on deadline day.

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