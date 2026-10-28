Liverpool to green light defender move after getting encouragement from his family

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to take the first steps towards signing Ronald Araújo permanently after his impressive start to life at Anfield.

The Barcelona defender joined Liverpool on loan for the 2026/27 season and has quickly become an important player for Andoni Iraola.

Although naturally a centre-back, Araújo has found a particularly effective role at right-back, with Liverpool holding an option worth around €55million (£46m-£47m) to make the move permanent.

Talks could begin in January over Liverpool move

According to insider Juan Jesus, Liverpool plan to contact Barcelona during the winter to begin discussing the process of keeping Araújo beyond his loan spell.

Jesus claims Liverpool are delighted with the Uruguay international, while Araújo and his family are also extremely comfortable on Merseyside.

That follows increasingly positive reporting around the deal. Recent reports suggested that the Reds are becoming convinced about activating the €55m option if Araújo maintains his current level.

Araújo himself has remained cautious publicly, saying it is still “very early” to discuss a permanent transfer, although he confirmed that both he and his family are happy at Liverpool.

His performances are strengthening Liverpool’s case. The 27-year-old has established himself as first choice at right-back at Anfield and was recently named their player of the match against Brighton.

€55m is starting to look increasingly reasonable

Liverpool’s decision is becoming easier with every strong Araújo performance.

Paying almost £47m for a defender approaching 28 would normally sit outside the club’s preferred recruitment model, particularly when younger players offer greater resale value.

But Araújo removes many of the usual transfer risks.

The Merseyside club already know he can handle the Premier League, fit Iraola’s tactical demands and contribute in two defensive positions. His physicality, aerial ability and recovery speed also offer qualities Liverpool have occasionally lacked.

The key question may therefore become whether Liverpool can negotiate below the €55m clause rather than whether they want him at all.

If Araújo maintains his current form, securing his future early would make sense. The Reds would be buying a proven solution rather than gambling similar money on somebody who still needs to adapt.

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