Arsenal receive midfielder enquiry from Bayern Munich amid contract uncertainty

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Arsenal could have an important decision to make over Martin Ødegaard in 2027, with Bayern Munich continuing to monitor the Gunners captain while uncertainty surrounds his next contract.

The 27-year-old remains a hugely important figure for Mikel Arteta, but his current deal expires in June 2028.

Arsenal have already begun informal discussions over an extension, with the club understandably keen to avoid allowing one of their most valuable players to enter the final year of his contract.

Bayern and Juventus monitoring Ødegaard situation

According to Daily Briefing, ayern Munich and Juventus are among the European heavyweights keeping close tabs on Ødegaard, with Bayern having maintained contact with his representatives over several years.

That Bayern interest is supported by Sky Sport Germany, which reported that Ødegaard can imagine playing for the Bundesliga champions at some stage.

Bayern have had repeated contact with his camp in previous years, although importantly, he is not currently considered one of their priority transfer targets.

Bayern are monitoring the situation and that other major European clubs have made enquiries.

The Juventus interest appears less advanced at this stage, with no similarly strong recent indication that a formal bid is being prepared.

Arteta has made his feelings about Ødegaard very clear. After his excellent start to the campaign, he said:

“That’s the Martin we know and we love; he is our captain. We need to keep giving him the ball and letting things happen.”

New Arsenal contract should remain the priority

For Arsenal, selling Ødegaard should only become an option if contract negotiations genuinely break down.

He is captain, one of Arteta’s main creative players and an important part of Arsenal’s pressing structure. Replacing all three qualities would be considerably harder than simply finding another attacking midfielder.

Bayern’s interest is worth watching, particularly because Ødegaard is reportedly receptive to playing there eventually. But there is currently no formal negotiation between the clubs.

Arsenal therefore still control the situation.

The sensible move is to secure Ødegaard on a new long-term contract during the coming months. If that proves impossible, a major sale in 2027 may become financially sensible but at the moment, keeping him should clearly be the priority.

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