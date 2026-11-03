Man United pursuit of La Liga midfielder complicated by Luis Enrique interest

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Manchester United’s pursuit of Pablo Barrios has become more complicated, with Paris Saint-Germain now emerging as serious competition for the Atlético Madrid midfielder.

United have been tracking the 23-year-old for some time and recently made an enquiry about his situation as they continue assessing midfield reinforcements for 2027.

Barrios’ combination of defensive discipline, athleticism and ability to progress the ball makes him an attractive fit, but PSG’s growing interest is bad news for a club that already faces a difficult negotiation with Atlético.

PSG are firmly in the race for Barrios

According to TEAMtalk, Man United have contacted Atlético Madrid about Barrios, although their interest remains at an exploratory stage and no formal negotiations have begun.

United reportedly used their recent Champions League trip to Madrid to gather more information on the midfielder after Barrios scored inside the opening minute of Atlético’s 2-0 victory over them.

The bigger concern is PSG. TEAMtalk reports that Luis Enrique is a major admirer and that the French champions are currently viewed as one of the clubs most capable of testing Atlético’s resolve.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have also monitored Barrios, making this an increasingly crowded transfer race.

Atlético are under no pressure to sell. Barrios signed a contract running until 2030 and TEAMtalk reports that his deal contains a huge €500million release clause, designed to give the Spanish club maximum negotiating control.

United’s admiration is long-standing. TEAMtalk previously reported that club scouts were impressed by Barrios while initially watching Conor Gallagher, with the Spaniard subsequently being discussed as a strong long-term midfield fit.

Man United did not need PSG to enter the race

For United, PSG entering the race changes the economics of the deal.

Barrios was already going to be expensive because of Atlético’s strong contractual position. Adding a wealthy rival with Champions League ambitions and a Spanish coach who knows the player’s profile well could push the eventual price even higher.

That is particularly problematic for United because midfield is only one of several areas requiring investment. The club are also planning defensive and attacking additions, so spending an enormous fee on Barrios would reduce flexibility elsewhere.

Stylistically, he makes sense. United need more control in central areas, and Barrios offers the kind of two-way midfield presence they have often lacked. But this is no longer a straightforward recruitment opportunity.

If PSG move aggressively, United may have to decide whether Barrios is genuinely worth a premium fee or whether they should redirect their resources towards more attainable targets.

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