Pablo Barrios in action for Atletico Madrid against Valencia (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a major investment in Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, with several leading European clubs eyeing the Spanish international ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from 4-4-2, the Blues are preparing a €100 million offer for the highly rated midfielder, who has become a key figure under Diego Simeone. Arsenal and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his progress, although neither Premier League club has reportedly made a formal approach at this stage.

Pablo Barrios could become a major Premier League target

Chelsea are keen to strengthen their midfield options, and Barrios could be an attractive addition given his technical ability, energy and versatility. The 23-year-old has become an important player for Atletico, combining defensive responsibilities with the ability to progress possession under pressure.

His impressive performances have also caught Paris Saint-Germain’s attention, with manager Luis Enrique reportedly keen to bring him to the French capital as early as January.

However, Chelsea could struggle to convince Atletico to part ways with one of their most promising academy graduates. Barrios remains under contract with the Spanish club until 2030, giving La Liga’s side considerable control over his future.

According to the report, Atletico have yet to receive formal enquiries, but a substantial offer could test their resolve. While his release clause stands at a staggering €500 million, a fee in the region of €100m to €110m could prove sufficient to open discussions.

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Barrios could strengthen Liverpool and Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring the midfielder as they assess potential reinforcements for their respective squads. His ability to recover possession, cover ground, and stay composed in tight spaces could make him a valuable Premier League option.

Chelsea appear to be positioning themselves for a potentially expensive transfer battle, but Atletico are under no immediate pressure to sell.

With several elite clubs tracking his development, Barrios could emerge as one of the most intriguing midfield targets ahead of the January transfer window.