Alex Scott lining up for England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly well placed to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the Reds expected to remain firmly in the picture as speculation about his future grows.

According to a report from Football Insider, former scout Bryan King believes Liverpool could be among the leading contenders to sign the 23-year-old, potentially making their move in the coming transfer windows.

Alex Scott could be an ideal midfield addition for Liverpool

Liverpool could use more quality in midfield, and Scott has shown the technical ability and tactical awareness to make an impact at the highest level.

The England international enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, establishing himself as a key figure at Bournemouth after overcoming early-career injury problems. His ability to contribute in both phases of play could make him a valuable option for Liverpool.

Chelsea reportedly had a £64 million offer rejected during the summer, highlighting the level of interest in the midfielder. Bournemouth could find it increasingly difficult to retain him if he decides not to extend his contract, which has two years remaining.

Scott could reunite with Iraola at Liverpool

Liverpool could have an edge in the transfer race because manager Andoni Iraola previously worked with Scott at Bournemouth and played a key role in his development.

King believes that relationship could help the Merseyside club convince the midfielder to make the switch to Anfield, suggesting a move next summer is a realistic possibility. However, Liverpool could also consider submitting an offer during the January transfer window.

Scott has praised Iraola for helping him improve in both attack and defence, making a potential reunion appealing.

Liverpool will still need to compete with other interested clubs and negotiate a deal with Bournemouth, who are likely to demand a substantial fee for one of their key players.

A January move remains uncertain, but Liverpool could be well positioned to pursue Scott next summer if his contract situation remains unresolved. Adding a midfielder of his profile could provide valuable depth and give the Reds another option in central midfield.