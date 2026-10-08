Alex Scott in action for England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alex Scott reportedly has a “gentleman’s agreement” to be able to leave Bournemouth in the January transfer window amid links with Chelsea.

As we’ve previously reported, Chelsea are interested in signing Scott as they look for new additions in midfield, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton also on their radar.

Now it seems the Blues might have a realistic shot at signing Scott in January, even if it previously seemed like Bournemouth would resist all offers until next summer.

See below as Indy Kaila has posted on X that the England international actually has an informal agreement in place that could see him leave the Cherries in the middle of the season…

Just in! Rumors are flying around London that Alex Scott has a gentleman's agreement to leave in January. Big news! ? — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 8, 2026

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“Just in! Rumors are flying around London that Alex Scott has a gentleman’s agreement to leave in January,” the account posted.

Alex Scott to Chelsea transfer to go through earlier than expected?

This sounds promising for Chelsea, and indeed it could also be good news for other top clubs who will surely also be keeping an eye on Scott’s situation.

The 23-year-old looks a superb young talent, and one imagines when he leaves Bournemouth it will be for a significant profit on the £25m they spent to sign him.

Chelsea could do with someone of that profile coming in as soon as possible, as they failed to replace Enzo Fernandez when he left for Manchester City on Deadline Day.

CFC might do well to wait until the summer for Scott, but if they can get him in earlier then that’s surely only good news for their prospects this season.

New manager Xabi Alonso hasn’t made the most convincing start at Stamford Bridge, but having someone like Scott pulling the strings in midfield would give this side another dimension.