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Manchester United and Liverpool are both positioning themselves for a potential move for Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini as Premier League interest in the Italy international intensifies.

The 22-year-old has been admired by English clubs for several seasons, but serious injuries previously interrupted his development and made a major transfer difficult.

Now back to full fitness and performing consistently again, Scalvini is emerging as one of the most interesting defensive options ahead of 2027.

Man United and Liverpool doing detailed work on Scalvini

According to TEAMtalk, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all monitoring Scalvini, with clubs carrying out detailed checks as they assess potential centre-back signings.

The Italian suffered an ACL injury in 2024 before a serious shoulder problem the following year disrupted his progress. Those setbacks raised understandable concerns, but his recent performances suggest he has rediscovered the form that originally made him one of Serie A’s most highly-rated young defenders.

Scalvini is also becoming increasingly important for Italy, establishing himself alongside Alessandro Bastoni at international level.

A recent CaughtOffside report also confirms interest from United and Liverpool, highlighting his physical qualities, composure and ability to play out from defence.

Scalvini could suit both Premier League clubs

For United, Scalvini looks particularly interesting under Mauricio Pochettino.

United need defenders capable of operating confidently in a higher line, and Scalvini combines size with the technical quality required to progress possession from the back. At 22, he could also become part of the club’s defence for years.

Liverpool’s interest makes equal sense. With Virgil van Dijk approaching the latter stages of his career, the Reds need to identify potential long-term successors rather than wait until a replacement becomes urgent.

Scalvini has the profile to fill that role, but both clubs must remain cautious. Two significant injuries before the age of 23 cannot simply be ignored, particularly if Atalanta demand a substantial fee.

If Scalvini remains fit throughout the season, however, that concern will gradually disappear.

United and Liverpool should continue monitoring him closely. A move in 2027 could represent excellent long-term business but only if his fitness proves as convincing as his talent.

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