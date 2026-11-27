Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a January move for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the second half of the season.

The Nigerian international has emerged as a serious candidate at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils assessing potential additions to improve their defensive solidity.

Calvin Bassey emerges as a Manchester United target

According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United have been discussing the conditions required to sign the Fulham defender in January, who is valued at £50 million.

The 26-year-old has established himself as an important figure at Craven Cottage, impressing with his physical attributes, defensive awareness and ability to contribute during possession.

Bassey is particularly admired for his strength in one-on-one situations and his willingness to carry the ball forward, qualities that could make him a valuable addition to Pochettino’s defensive setup.

United are looking to improve their backline, and the Fulham star could be an effective solution given his Premier League experience and versatility across defensive positions.

The Red Devils are understood to be keen on recruiting a left-sided centre-back, with Bassey’s ability to operate at left-back offering further flexibility.

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Fulham reluctant to lose Bassey in January

Despite Manchester United’s interest, completing a deal could prove difficult, with Fulham keen to retain their defensive leader.

The Cottagers have reportedly been discussing a contract extension with Bassey, who has become an important part of their plans.

His performances have attracted attention from several clubs, and United could face competition if they decide to formalise their interest during the winter transfer window.

Bassey’s physicality, pace and aggressive defending would make him an attractive option for Pochettino, particularly as United look to address their defensive shortcomings.

However, Fulham’s stance over his future could complicate negotiations, meaning the Manchester club may need to consider alternative targets if a January move fails to materialise.