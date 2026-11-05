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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, with Michael Carrick keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

The Nigerian international has attracted attention with impressive Premier League performances, and the Red Devils may now have a chance to secure his services.

Manchester United keen on signing Calvin Bassey

According to a report from Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Bassey could be tempted by a move to Old Trafford if the club decide to make an official approach.

The 26-year-old has established himself as an important member of the Fulham squad since arriving from Rangers, and his physical attributes, defensive awareness and ability to operate at left-back make him an attractive option for United.

Brown believes the defender has developed considerably during his time at Craven Cottage and could represent an upgrade on the options currently available to Carrick.

The Red Devils are particularly keen to strengthen the left side of their defence, and Bassey could be an ideal addition given his versatility and experience in English football.

Brown said: “It comes as no surprise to me that he is on Man United’s radar, because he fits the bill of what they’re looking to bring in. “They want a left-sided defender because it’s an area where they are really weak, and Bassey is somebody who would be an upgrade on the players they’ve already got.

“Obviously Fulham aren’t going to want to let him go, but I think there is every chance he could be tempted to leave if Man United make an offer.” Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bassey could be an ideal defensive addition for United

United have struggled defensively this season, and bringing in a reliable centre-back could prove crucial to their ambitions.

Lisandro Martinez is reportedly expected to leave at the end of the campaign, making defensive reinforcements an important priority for the Premier League giants.

However, convincing Fulham to part ways with one of their most important players could prove challenging. Bassey’s contract is approaching its final months, although the London club have an option to extend his stay by another year.

Fulham will be keen to retain the Nigerian international, but the opportunity to join a club of Manchester United’s stature could be difficult for the defender to turn down.

A January approach could therefore be worth exploring for United as they look to address their defensive weaknesses.