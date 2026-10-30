Man United eye transfer of proven Premier League star to fix problem position

Calvin Bassey in action for Fulham against Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey amid their issues in that area of their squad.

Lisandro Martinez wants out of Old Trafford and this will likely lead the Red Devils to look to the transfer market for replacements, possibly including Como’s Jacobo Ramon.

Ramon has been linked with Man Utd and other top clubs by the Daily Mail, so there could also be some substance to TEAMtalk‘s report linking Bassey as another target for the club.

United will likely have other options on their radar, but Bassey looks tempting after his strong form for Fulham, as he’s proven he can be one of the most solid defensive players in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is mostly a centre-back, but he could also provide an option for United at left-back if required, which could be worth thinking about as Luke Shaw comes towards the end of his contract.

Calvin Bassey on Manchester United’s radar

Bassey is on United’s radar, but they’re not the only club showing a growing interest in the Nigeria international.

TEAMtalk report that Newcastle, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are also keen on Bassey, so he won’t necessarily be heading to Manchester.

Bassey might well look at United’s current situation and question if they’d really be the best move for him anyway.

It’s been a dire season for MUFC and it could mean a managerial change is soon needed to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Having said that, Bassey would probably also still see the move as a step up from Fulham, who haven’t made a great start to the season either, currently sitting in 15th place in the table.

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