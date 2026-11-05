Not Kroupi - Arsenal rival Man United for signing of in-form Bournemouth star

Eli Junior Kroupi and Marcus Tavernier (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up another potential transfer raid on Bournemouth as they rival Manchester United for in-form star Marcus Tavernier.

The 27-year-old has really raised his game under new Bournemouth manager Marco Rose, scoring five goals in his first nine Premier League games so far this season.

According to TEAMtalk, this has led bigger clubs to take notice of Tavernier’s form, with Arsenal and Man Utd both keen on the Englishman.

Tavernier looks like he could have it in him to play at a higher level, and he’s far from the only Bournemouth player who looks like someone they could sell for a significant profit in the near future.

Arsenal and other clubs to raid Bournemouth again?

Bournemouth notably sold Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool just over a year ago, while Antoine Semenyo left to join Manchester City in January earlier this year.

Now TEAMtalk note that the Cherries also have clubs interested in Alex Scott ahead of the next transfer window, while Arsenal are also known to be keen on Eli Junior Kroupi.

Still, it could be that they’ll also struggle to hold on to Tavernier, who could be another option for AFC to consider when it comes to adding goals and quality to their attacking midfield department.

MUFC could also do well to look for new additions in that area of their squad, with Tavernier perhaps an upgrade on struggling performers like Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo.

Still, Bournemouth will also surely do all they can to keep hold of their best players after losing others in recent times.

If the likes of Kroupi and Scott end up moving, then that will likely make it harder to convince them to also part ways with someone like Tavernier.

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