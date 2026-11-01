Tottenham told £80m target is unlikely to leave Premier League club in January

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tottenham remain seriously interested in Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, but their chances of completing a January deal appear slim after the Cherries made it clear they have no intention of losing him midway through the season.

The 20-year-old only recently returned from a fractured metatarsal that required surgery in July, having missed the opening months of the campaign.

His comeback has immediately revived transfer speculation following a superb first Premier League season in which he scored 13 goals in 33 appearances.

January deal is unlikely for Tottenham

According to Football Insider, Tottenham continue to admire Kroupi after identifying him as a target during the summer window.

However, Bournemouth are determined to retain him until at least the end of the season and could again demand more than £80million for his signature.

Kroupi’s summer injury effectively ended any realistic chance of a transfer at the time. He finally returned to Bournemouth’s squad against Manchester United and has since been gradually rebuilding his match fitness.

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has stressed that the forward’s minutes must be carefully managed to avoid another setback.

Tottenham’s interest is well established. Spurs could be among the strongest contenders if Bournemouth eventually agree to sell, although Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona have also been linked.

Waiting until summer may be the smarter move

Kroupi would make plenty of sense for Tottenham.

He is quick, technically gifted and capable of operating centrally or from wider positions. More importantly, scoring 13 Premier League goals while still a teenager demonstrated that he can already produce against elite opposition.

The problem is Bournemouth’s negotiating position.

Kroupi is contracted until 2030, so there is absolutely no pressure to accept a discounted offer. Tottenham could potentially spend £80m-£100m in January and still be buying a player who has only just returned from a significant foot injury.

That would be a substantial gamble.

A summer move looks much more logical. Spurs would have several more months to assess whether Kroupi has fully recovered and rediscovered his previous level, while Bournemouth may also become more open to negotiations once the season is finished.

Tottenham should remain firmly in the race, but forcing the deal in January could mean paying the maximum price at the worst possible time.

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