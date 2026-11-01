Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi after the youngster made an impressive return to action following a lengthy injury absence.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners remain interested in signing the 20-year-old, and his recent performances may have encouraged them to revive their pursuit ahead of the January transfer window.

Eli Junior Kroupi attracts Arsenal interest

The French youngster has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in English football after making an impressive impact during his debut Premier League campaign.

Kroupi scored 13 goals in 33 league appearances last season, demonstrating his finishing ability and attacking instincts. However, a foot injury sustained during pre-season disrupted his progress and prevented him from completing a move away from Bournemouth during the summer.

His return against Leeds United reminded everyone of his considerable potential. Coming off the bench for 22 minutes, the forward produced an excellent no-look assist for Amine Adli and completed three successful dribbles.

Arsenal could benefit from adding another talented attacker to their squad. Mikel Arteta needs greater depth and competition in the final third, and Kroupi’s technical ability, movement and versatility could make him an excellent long-term investment.

Bournemouth demand huge fee for Kroupi

However, convincing Bournemouth to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Cherries are reluctant to lose one of their most promising players mid-campaign.

Kroupi remains under contract until 2030, and Bournemouth reportedly demanded more than £80 million for his services during the previous transfer window.

Arsenal could also face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, who have previously been linked with the youngster.

The Gunners may therefore have to wait until the summer before making a serious attempt to secure his signature. Nevertheless, Kroupi’s impressive return to action has given Arsenal another reason to continue monitoring his development.