(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur youngster Luca Williams-Barnett following his impressive cameo against Crystal Palace, comparing the 18-year-old to Liverpool’s highly rated winger Rio Ngumoha.

The attacking midfielder came off the bench during Tottenham’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, catching Gerrard’s attention with an exciting piece of individual skill.

Despite playing only around ten minutes, Williams-Barnett made a strong impression on the former England captain, who believes Spurs have an exceptional young talent on their hands.

Gerrard was particularly impressed by the teenager’s confidence in possession and his willingness to take on defenders.

Steven Gerrard compares Tottenham wonderkid Luca Williams-Barnett to Rio Ngumoha

Speaking on The Overlap, Gerrard revealed that he had already heard positive reports about Williams-Barnett through England’s youth setup.

However, it was the youngster’s performance against Crystal Palace that convinced him Tottenham have a player worth watching closely. He said:

“I loved one moment from the game. Williams-Barnett, a name I’ve heard mentioned to me through the England ranks a few times.

“But he came on for a little cameo, and if I’m a Tottenham fan, I’m going away buzzing with the result, and Spurs are obviously in this new place, but this young kid is going to be a player.

“I’ve seen enough in the 10-minute cameo. He came on around the 80th minute; he went on this little jinky run down the left and put a ball across like Declan Rice.

“I just thought, ‘They’ve got their own little Rio Ngumoha’. So look out for this boy, I really like him.”

Comparing the Spurs starlet to Liverpool’s breakout winger Rio Ngumoha, Gerrard highlighted the teenager’s fearlessness and elite technical quality when taking on defenders under pressure.

Luca Williams-Barnett attracting attention from Europe’s biggest clubs

Williams-Barnett has already established himself as one of Tottenham’s most promising academy prospects.

The attacking midfielder signed his first professional contract with Spurs after turning 17 and has continued to attract attention through his performances at youth level.

One of his most eye-catching achievements came in the UEFA Youth League, where he scored five goals in a single match last season.

His rapid development in North London has not gone unnoticed by Europe’s elite. European heavyweights Bayern Munich, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, have actively tracked his progress.

That interest reflects the reputation Williams-Barnett has built as an exciting attacking talent capable of operating in different positions.

The youngster’s technical ability, close control and confidence in one-on-one situations make him an intriguing option for Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Williams-Barnett is now making his mark on Tottenham’s first team, giving Spurs fans reason to celebrate a generational talent in their ranks.

And new reports suggest that Spurs are trying hard to secure a new long-term agreement with the starlet.

With other clubs reportedly monitoring his progress, retaining one of their brightest academy talents could become an important priority for Spurs.