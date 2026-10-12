Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are working to secure the future of one of their most promising young talents, with Luca Williams-Barnett attracting interest from several European giants.

According to a Football Insider report, Spurs have opened discussions about a new contract for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder as they look to fend off competition for his signature. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Tottenham keen to keep hold of Luca Williams-Barnett

Williams-Barnett is regarded as a major prospect at Tottenham, and the north London outfit are determined to keep him for the foreseeable future.

The England youth international joined Spurs’ academy as a child and has progressed through the club’s youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in October 2025, but Tottenham are already looking to improve his terms amid growing interest from elsewhere.

The youngster has shown his attacking quality at youth level, making him an exciting prospect. His technical ability and eye for goal could make him a valuable asset if he establishes himself in the senior squad.

However, he is still awaiting his Premier League debut, having made a substitute appearance in Tottenham’s Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic earlier this season.

Roberto De Zerbi faces Williams-Barnett decision

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi will play a key role in shaping how Williams-Barnett develops over the coming months.

The teenager featured regularly in pre-season, raising expectations that he could earn first-team opportunities. However, Spurs’ difficult start to the campaign has complicated matters, with the manager reportedly reluctant to expose inexperienced players to additional pressure.

Giving Williams-Barnett sufficient playing time will be crucial if Tottenham want to convince him that his future lies in north London.

A loan move could also emerge in January, allowing him to gain valuable senior experience.

For now, securing a new contract remains an important priority for Spurs. Keeping hold of the talented midfielder could prove a smart long-term decision, provided the club can offer him a clear pathway into the first team.