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Manchester United are among the favourites to land Nico Paz, however there is one big obstacle standing in the way of a blockbuster move to Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have placed the 22-year-old Como sensation high on their shortlist of potential replacements should captain Bruno Fernandes depart Old Trafford next summer.

Although Real Madrid hold an €80 million buy-back clause for summer 2027 after selling him permanently to Como for €60 million last summer, Paz is currently reluctant to return to the Bernabéu without guaranteed starter minutes, opening the door for Como to sell him on the open market.

However, as per the report, there is one decisive hurdle: Champions League qualification.

While United’s long-term project and global stature appeal to the Argentina international, Old Trafford may not be his first choice unless Mauricio Pochettino can guide the club back into Europe’s premier competition.

Arsenal have also initiated contact, intensifying competition for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano: Man chester United fell in love with Nico Paz

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed United’s strong admiration for Paz, revealing that club chiefs were blown away when he registered two goals and an assist in Como’s 4-1 Champions League demolition of United in October:

“Manchester United are following Nico Paz closely. They were falling in love with Nico Paz when he played against them in Como.”

One major factor handing United a crucial edge in negotiations is representation.

Romano further revealed that Paz is represented by the exact same agency as compatriot and United manager Mauricio Pochettino, giving the Red Devils a direct line to the player’s camp ahead of a fiercely contested summer race.

Nico Paz could be an exciting long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes

With uncertainty continuing to surround Fernandes’ long-term future at Old Trafford, identifying a potential successor appears to be among United’s recruitment priorities.

The Portuguese international has reportedly rejected two contract offers from United, with his existing agreement running until the summer of 2027, although the club retain an option to extend it by a further year.

Replacing Fernandes’ creativity, goalscoring ability and influence in the final third would be an enormous challenge.

At just 22, the Argentine would also represent a significant investment in the future as Pochettino looks to rebuild the squad.

The prospect of working under his compatriot could appeal to Paz, but United may first need to prove they can offer him the platform to compete at the highest level of European football.